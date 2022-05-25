The Museum of the Future will host the largest global gathering of futurists through Dubai Future Forum on 10th and 11th October…reports Asian Lite News

The Forum will convene 400 global futurists, thought-leaders, and specialists, from various sectors, representing more than 15 organisations and institutions, to shape opportunities for the future of humanity.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), said, “The Forum will focus on exploring and shaping the future by discussing changes that matter to our daily lives, investing in opportunities and preparing the world for potential risks.”

He stressed that “the UAE’s real strength is in its developmental model that is based on foresight and collaborating with the best ideas and minds to build the best future for human communities”.

Sheikh Hamdan also said, “We are passionate about the practice of foresight, and it deserves to have an annual event that recognises its importance.”

“We want to be proactive in designing and making the future and preparing for its changes. We have great ambitions and a long-term vision. Dubai and the UAE will always have a passion for the future,” His Highness concluded.

ALSO READ: Museum of the Future to launch its first NFT collection

In its first edition, the Dubai Future Forum will focus on four key themes – the future of the world; values and humanity; existential risks; and anticipating future changes. These themes will be discussed over two days and throughout 30 sessions that will witness the participation of 400 futurists, thought leaders, experts, academics and public and private sector officials.

The Dubai Future Forum will serve as a global platform to exchange experiences and ideas in designing the future and enhancing the quality of life in societies. It will also enhance cooperation between governments, institutions, and individuals, and help establish effective global partnerships to create new future opportunities that align with global changes and help find solutions to current and future challenges by anticipating upcoming disruptive changes in the future of many vital sectors.

Advertisements

