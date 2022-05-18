The 21st edition of Airport Show was opened in Dubai, amidst increased confidence and indications that the aviation industry is experiencing a huge surge to return to the pre-pandemic levels and sustained growth outlook…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, inaugurated the annual Airport Show, the world’s largest annual airport event, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The show will run from 17th-19th May, 2022.

Sheikh Ahmed toured the exhibitors’ pavilions, where he was briefed on the technologies and devices offered by more than 150 international companies from 20 countries around the world.

Commenting on the Airport Show, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed stressed the importance of the exhibition at this particular time to give an additional boost to the global aviation sector, whose rapid return to the pre-pandemic stage began to appear with the high demand for travel and the announcement of the restart of development projects at the level of the world’s airports in anticipation of the next level of growth.

“The exhibition and conferences held on its sidelines, with the participation of more than 150 international companies and the attendance of more than 4,500 internal experts, will give decision makers in regional and international airports a golden opportunity to network and learn about the best and most advanced technologies, and to discuss the scope of cooperation and joint ventures in the airport industry. Through this event, we bring the world of aviation together again to move forward on the path of sharing minds and play our constructive role in the full recovery of this vital industry to support the global economy,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

He added: “Sustainability, advanced technology, airport development process efficiency and airspace management, are all vital topics that will be addressed during the three days of the exhibition, giving the industry an impetus forward not only to return to the pre-2019 levels, but to move forward further.

The Show has display of products and services from over 150 exhibitors from more than 20 countries along with 4,500-plus aviation industry professionals participating.

The Show also hosts the 9th edition of the Global Airport Leaders Forum, that will see more than 40 aviation and airport leaders from around the world presenting an various topics on airport innovation and development, air traffic management, sustainability and airport security.

One of the major highlights of this year’s Airport Show is the hosting of a sustainability zone called e-Apron alongside the Show. e-Apron is offered in partnership with dnata, to provide opportunity for electric/hybrid Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and Ground Handling Equipment (GHE) manufacturers to showcase their latest innovations.

