The ‘Egypt and UAE… One heart’ celebrations, organised by the UAE Government Media Office in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, kicked off on Wednesday.

The three-day celebrations include an economic and cultural forum and a concert and will be attended by ministers and officials from the UAE and Egypt.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “We are very proud to celebrate 50 years of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Egypt. Together with my brother, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, we continue to strengthen and build upon these longstanding ties for the long-term benefit of our people and the region.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the UAE and Egypt will begin another 50 years of solid and deep-rooted relations and joint efforts, under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

“The UAE, today, is celebrating, in Egypt, the 50th anniversary of their close, deep-rooted and advanced relations, and we are at the start of another 50 years, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President El-Sisi,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed lauded the close relations between the UAE and Egypt, which are based on mutual respect and cooperation, to serve the interests of the two countries and the Arab region. He also highlighted their keenness to present a distinguished model of bilateral Arab ties.

The upcoming period will witness further cooperation between the two countries in all areas, he added, noting that they have a forward-looking vision and the determination to continue the development process.

‘Ties based on realistic understanding’

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has emphasised that the Egyptian-Emirati ties have not changed over many decades, but they have become more firmly established in light of the understanding, fraternity and consensus between the two countries.

He also noted that the relations between the two countries have always been distinguished as they are not only based on feelings of love, brotherhood and true friendship, but also on a realistic, in-depth and understanding of the regional and global developments, and on integration and development of cooperation and joint interests, which give them strength and sustainability over time.

El-Sisi added, “The relations between the two countries, through different leaders and governments, remain a role model for the distinguished ties between the brotherly Arab countries,”.

“The peoples of Egypt and the UAE are always one heart,” added the Egyptian President.

He noted, “Understanding and consistent visions with the leaders of the UAE is a source of pride in Egypt, starting with the great Founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his famous historic declaration during 6th October War: “Arab oil is not dearer than Arab blood”, and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, as well as my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, he noted.

He concluded that ‘’economic and investment cooperation in all fields in general are at the highest level between the two countries and future horizons for comprehensive cooperation are promising and progressing for the sake of the two peoples and the Arab world at large, the president pointed out.”

‘Deeply-rooted bonds’

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated that the deeply-rooted fraternal ties between the leaders and peoples of the UAE and Egypt have developed an exceptional, inclusive model of cooperation in all walks of life.

‘Egypt will always remain the compass, umbrella and pulsing heart for all Arabs in general and Emirati people in particular. Egypt is a source of support, originality and history and the present which encompasses our joint work to achieve development,” said Mohammad Al Gergawi in a keynote address at the opening ceremony of celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Emirati-Egyptian relations. The three-day celebrations are being co-organised by the Egyptian and Emirati governments.

He indicated that Egypt had supported and embraced the UAE federal experiment from the beginning, providing it with energies, potentials and qualified human resources.

He lauded the bonds between the leaders of the two countries as ‘exemplary” and always seek to serve interests of the two brotherly peoples and those of the Arab World and as well as stability of the region and beyond.

