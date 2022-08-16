Emirates’ flagship A380 to return to Perth’s skies

Emirates also operates twice-daily A380 services from Dubai to Melbourne and Sydney, and once daily service from Dubai to Brisbane…reports Asian Lite News

Emirates has announced that it will reintroduce its flagship A380 to Perth from 1st December, as part of the airline’s ramp-up of services to Australia.

The upgauge will increase Emirates’ seating capacity between its hub Dubai and Perth, with close to 500 seats available on each flight.

EK420 from Dubai will depart at 02:45, arriving in Perth at 17:20 the same day, while EK421 flight will depart from Perth at 22:20, arriving in Dubai at 05:25 the following day. The daily A380 service will replace the existing daily Boeing 777- 300ER operation between Dubai and Perth.

Since its inaugural flight to Perth back in August 2002, Emirates has flown close to 6 million passengers between Perth and its Dubai hub, travelling more than 220 million kilometres on over 24,000 flights.

Emirates has seen a strong increase in passenger bookings to and from Australia with significant demand across all its cabins, particularly following the launch of its Premium Economy, which was first introduced on one of its daily Sydney services on 1st August.

In addition to its Perth services, Emirates also operates twice-daily A380 services from Dubai to Melbourne and Sydney, and once daily service from Dubai to Brisbane.

