Emirates Health Services raises efficiency through PaCE

As part of its digital transformation efforts to enhance medical services, Emirates Health Services (EHS) has further developed the efficiency of services in its hospitals through its award winning, proprietary Performance and Clinical Excellence (PaCE) platform.

The PaCE platform enhancements include the setup of smart screens in healthcare facilities for clinical monitoring and updates. PaCE also works to proactively monitor medications, pathogens, and vulnerabilities in health care plans, by using the smart application linked to the electronic medical record, which focuses on individual health, amongst other functions.

The platform has recent-ly received two awards, EHS announced, at the Global Business Intelligence Symposium by INFOSOL in California, USA for ‘Best Electronic Dashboard for Unlimited Business Intelligence System for 2022’, and the BES project and “Best Electronic Board of Value” for the platform’s Covid detection project.

Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of EHS, noted that the health system in the UAE pioneers the region and the world in innovative health care projects and initiatives, given the UAE’s strategy based on looking ahead and preparing proactively to confront crises, which contributed to the leadership of the sector in managing the Covid-19 crisis at the height of its escalation.

He explained that the gains made by the health care sector in the country came as a result of the forward-looking policies that covered all sectors, which directed the need to employ artificial intelligence, encourage innovation and leadership, and establish research centres for medical sciences that work with technological solutions.

Dr. Essam Howayyer Al Zarouni, Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector, said that the PaCE platform is one of the most important innovative models in preventive health practices. “The system has proven its efficiency, as the ‘Beds Management platform’ contributed to monitoring the occupancy rates of beds at hospitals and centres and intensive care units in real time.”

“Furthermore, an ‘Emergency Department Management platform’ was equipped as live performance indicator system that issues detailed, up to date data that appears on display panels, and provides predictive. The use of these advanced systems resulted in reducing patient waiting time and triage time, as well as improving communication methods, especially during peak hours, while maintaining productivity, safety, quality and managing waiting times,” he added.

For her part, Dr. Noor Al Mehiri, Director of Performance and Clinical Excellence (PaCE) Committee, stated that the platform is continuously being developed, as several interactive smart platforms have been updated and included, most notably ‘Beds Management platform’, ‘Emergency Departments Management platform’, ‘outpatient clinics management platform, ‘the intensive care and inpatient departments management platform’, and the ‘Quality Outcomes programme platform’ for diabetes and Maternity, adding that new dashboards are to be announced later this year.

