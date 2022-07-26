‘UAE succeeded in developing distinguished media sector’

The Global Media Congress, in its agenda, highlights the latest methods and practices carried out by international media, which will open more prospects for cooperation…reports Asian Lite News

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, affirmed that the UAE has succeeded in developing a distinguished media sector that, with its professional and creative expertise acquired over many years, has managed to top the regional and global media scene.

The audio-visual, print and digital media system provided a model that enabled the country to become a suitable environment for major international media institutions, she further said.

In her statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Minister Al Kaabi stated that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the inaugural Global Media Congress consolidates UAE’s position and leadership across the media landscape, as it provides a platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise between various regional and international media.

The Global Media Congress, in its agenda, highlights the latest methods and practices carried out by international media, which will open more prospects for cooperation and partnership between major media institutions that benefit from the country’s position in accessing new markets in the region, she explained.

The Congress brings into focus a number of themes and topics, including digital communication, impact of artificial intelligence on contemporary media, and the integration of advanced technologies and innovation in the media sector.

The Global Media Congress will host a series of dialogues, witness the launch of new innovations, interactive workshops and discussion sessions, in addition to allocating a number of areas for holding bilateral meetings between various participants on the sidelines of the event, which will include a group of specialised sessions in the fields of press, radio, television, Internet, social communication and global influencers.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]