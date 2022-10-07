Energy, economy to top Dubai Future Forum agenda

The Dubai Future Forum aims to boost partnerships between the public and private sectors to build a better future by deploying artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data and quantum computing…reports Asian Lite news

Dubai and the United Arab Emirates are embracing smarter technologies to drive transformation across trade, aviation, logistics and real estate to build a diversified, innovation-driven economy.



This came during a media briefing hosted by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), led by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Application, Member of the Board of Trustees, and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF.



Omar Al Olama praised the vision of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during an invite-only event ahead of the first Dubai Future Forum, organized by the Dubai Future Foundation next week.



Running from 11-12 October, the largest global gathering of futurists will welcome 400 global experts to the Museum of the Future to discuss, research and anticipate groundbreaking transformations across society, space, economies and cities.



“The Dubai Future Forum comes at a crucial time in the UAE’s journey towards the future and Dubai’s aim to become a global hub for talent, technology, innovation and future design,” said HE Omar Al Olama.

“In a rapidly changing world, Dubai and the UAE are leading a transformational shift. Not only keeping pace with the rapid global developments but working to anticipate them and turn them into opportunities for prosperity and human progress.”



The Dubai Future Forum aims to boost partnerships between the public and private sectors to build a better future by deploying artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data and quantum computing to drive economic growth and sustainable development. It will explore new business models, predictive, personalized and autonomous solutions that turn humanity’s challenges into chances to build smarter, sustainable, resilient communities.



Recommendations from the Dubai Future Forum will strengthen coordination toward exploring future opportunities and challenges, support innovative ideas, and shape a comprehensive adaptive future.

It will touch on vital topics related to the future of government, economies, energy, environments, space and society. The main themes are: Future of the World, What Does it Mean to be Human in the Future, Hedging Our Bets, and Mitigating Existential Risk Through Foresight Mitigating.



Major announcement, initiatives and partnerships are expected to be made at the Museum of the Future during the two-day event.



Khalfan Belhoul stated that the Dubai Future Forum will contribute to achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and embodies the mission of the Dubai Future Foundation, which is to anticipate challenges and opportunities shaping the future of humanity.



“Through this forum, the Dubai Future Foundation will continue its work to anticipate and develop future opportunities through strategic partnerships with government entities, international institutions, enterprises and entrepreneurs,” he said. “The Dubai Future Forum is the largest global gathering of future experts and will host more than 400 international participants including experts, scientists, innovators, and specialists to exchange knowledge and create a global platform to build the future.” Added Belhoul.

