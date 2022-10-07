UAE condemns Thai childcare centre attack

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Thai government and people and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured…reports Asian Lite news

The UAE strongly condemned the armed attack that targeted a nursery in northeastern Thailand, killing a number of people, including children.

The death toll from the horrific gun and knife attack at a childcare centre in Thailand’s Nong Bua Lamphu province has increased to 38, most of them children, local authorities said.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence that aim to destabilise security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Thai government and people and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Meanwhile, the attacker has been identified as a former police officer who was arrested early this year over drug allegations and was dismissed from his post in June, Xinhua news agency quoted National Police Chief Damrongsak Kittipraphat as saying at a press conference late Thursday.



He was supposed to face trial on drugs charge in court on Friday, he added.



When the attacker entered the childcare centre on Thursday afternoon, he was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and stress due to the upcoming trial, according to Damrongsak.



The number of the victims included the shooter and his family members, who were found dead in his residence, the police chief said, without mentioning the number of the injured in the incident.



“About the horrifying incident, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the dead and injured,” Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wrote on social media, adding that he has ordered the national police chief to “fast-track an investigation”.



Prayut will head to Nong Bua Lamphu on Friday in support of the family of the victims, and he has ordered the provision of psychological counseling services to the people concerned, acting government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said.



Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, together with the Queen, are also expected to visit the community.



TV footage showed ambulances and families of the victims gathering outside the centre after the incident.

