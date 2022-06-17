Flynas To Fuel Regional Tourism

Flynas to relaunch weekly flights between AlUla – Riyadh, AlUla – Dammam and AlUla – Dubai

With the start of the summer in the region, AlUla unveiled the relaunch of flynas domestic flights between AlUla and Dammam and AlUla – Riyadh, and international flights between AlUla – Dubai.

This step comes to support easing access and providing more air travel options to and from AlUla, as it’s an open destination year-round. AlUla recently launched a group of summer activities in AlUla, special rates for accommodation options, and travel packages to AlUla.

The flights from Dubai to AlUla will be available every Friday, starting June 24th, 2022, and return from AlUla to Dubai every Sunday starting from June 26th, 2022. These flights will increase to two return flights starting next September.

As for AlUla – Dammam, flights will be available on return basis on Thursdays and Sundays of every week, starting from Thursday, June 23rd, 2022.

AlUla – Riyadh flights will be available from Friday June 24th, 2022, and Riyadh – AlUla flights every Sunday starting from June 26th, 2022. These flights will be doubled in September to become a return trip twice a week.

Tickets will be available for booking on the flynas website or through local travel agents on Monday, June 20th, 2022.

Home to Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, AlUla is a jewel in the crown of the Kingdom’s heritage and culture, and a luxurious year-round boutique destination.

As an ‘open-air museum’, the destination offers immersive experiences and world-class adventures. AlUla is one of the best relaxing gateways in the middle East with its luxurious eco-friendly hotels and a selection of international restaurants as well as a 2.3 million date palm trees Oasis.

In another development, Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, started its services to the Italian city of Milan. The maiden flight left Bahrain International Airport on June 01 inaugurating the airline’s direct and indirect operations to Italy’s second largest city.

On this occasion, the national carrier held a celebratory lunch in Milan which was attended by numerous VIPs that included H.E. Ambassador of Bahrain to Italy Dr. Nasser Al Balooshi, H.E. Ms. Paola Amadei Ambassador of Italy to Bahrain, Mr. Andrea Tucci Head of Business Development Aviation at SEA – Milan Airport; among other dignitaries that attended the event. The luncheon also included trade and travel representatives and members of the media.

On this occasion, Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi commented “Milan is one of the EU’s and the world’s major financial and business centres. From finance to fashion, from designer automobiles to discerning music, from architecture to art; the city of Milan is undeniably one of the most popular destinations in Europe attracting millions of visitors every year. By launching services to Milan we are not only opening new doors of trade and tourism opportunities this city offers to the people and businesses of Bahrain and the region; but also bringing new commercial and other opportunities to Bahrain, the gateway of the Arabian Gulf and beyond.” Captain AlAlawi also thanked the attendees for their support of the expansion of Gulf Air in Italy, appreciating their efforts in launching the new route.

Milan is the capital of the region of Lombardy and of the province of Milan. An international and cosmopolitan city, the city remains one of Europe’s main transportation and industrial hubs, and Milan is one of the most important centres for business in the EU, and is amongst the leading financial centers in Western Europe in 2022.

