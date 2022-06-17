Insulin By Julphar

Ministry of Industry’s delegation visits Julphar’s Insulin Production Facility

A delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has visited Gulf Pharmaceuticals Industries (Julphar) in Ras Al Khaimah, to learn about the significant breakthroughs and the recent achievements in the healthcare sector that Julphar is witnessing, including its recognition as one of the world’s largest producers of Raw Insulin material.

The delegation, led by Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, and Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Industrial Development Sector, discusses various innovative industrial future collaborations, ensuring an environment that enhances the sector’s success based on the pillars of innovation, sustainability, and future foresight. The delegation was received by Dr. Essam Mohamed, Julphar CEO, alongside several Julphar senior executives.

The visit is part of the Ministry’s efforts to maintain strong, direct ties with its local partners in the priority national industrial sectors, including the health care sector. This outreach includes discussions on ways to provide additional facilities for projects that support partners’ strategic plans and enhance the UAE’s industrial sector in line with the UAE’s national strategy for industry and advanced technology.

During the visit to Julphar’s headquarter in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Suwaidi and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the recent achievements of the UAE-Based local manufacturer and its future strategic growth plans.

Dr. Essam Mohamed, Julphar’s CEO, outlined the company’s business, expansion opportunities, the success of its turnaround programme in only two years, and Julphar’s mission to provide market-leading pharmaceutical products to local and international consumers.

The delegation also toured the headquarters of Julphar and visited the 12 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including the Insulin manufacturing facility, the first of its kind facility in the MENA region that produces nearly 1,200 kg/y of Insulin from API, or around 40 million vials of Insulin, which is enough to serve the region’s total need of Insulin.

Julphar announced its Strategy 2030 to drive transformation through sustainable growth and deliver enhanced value for all stakeholders. The announcement came after the company completed one of the most remarkable turnaround stories in the region’s pharma sector and marked a return to profit in 2021 with robust top-line growth.

