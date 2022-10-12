Gargash receives UN envoy for Yemen

Dr. Gargash said the UAE supports the UN’s efforts and that of the international community to ensure Yemen’s stability and end the suffering of the Yemeni people…reports Asian Lite News

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, received Hans Grundberg, United Nations (UN) Special Envoy for Yemen.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the recent developments in the crisis in Yemen and the international efforts to find a peaceful solution.

The meeting also addressed the recent talks held by Grundberg and other international parties to extend the truce in Yemen and reach a permanent ceasefire, as well as encourage relevant parties to return to the negotiating table and reach a peaceful settlement.

Dr. Gargash said the UAE supports the UN’s efforts and that of the international community to ensure Yemen’s stability and end the suffering of the Yemeni people, who are facing devastating humanitarian conditions.

He also commended the role of Saudi Arabia in supporting the work of the UN and the international community to reach a political solution to the crisis. He also noted the positive response of the Yemeni government to the UN’s suggestions on extending the truce and affirmed his support for Yemen’s Presidential Council.

Grundberg talked about the efforts of all Yemeni parties and the international community to reach a ceasefire and lauded the UAE’s relevant role.

Earlier this week, Yemeni leader and Saudi defence minister discussed in Riyadh efforts to renew the Yemeni truce that had expired on Oct. 2, Yemen’s state television reported on Tuesday.

Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, met with Saudi minister Khalid bin Salman on Monday, discussing the latest developments and efforts to renew the truce between the Yemeni government and the Houthi group.

The Yemeni leader praised the role of the kingdom in leading an Arab coalition to support the Yemeni government.

For his part, the Saudi minister reiterated his country’s support to back the legitimacy of the Yemeni government and all efforts to bring security, peace and stability to Yemen.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia stormed several northern cities and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 4 million, and pushed the country to the brink of starvation.

The truce first went into force on April 2, and then renewed twice through Oct. 2.

Last week, Grundberg announced that no agreement had been reached to renew the expired truce between the Yemeni warring parties and called for continued efforts to facilitate the truce.

