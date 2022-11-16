India on course to fulfil net zero emissions: Yadav at COP27

The world urgently needs a paradigm shift from mindless and destructive consumption to mindful and deliberate utilisation…reports Asian Lite News

Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said that within a year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing India’s aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2070, the country has submitted its Long-Term Low Emissions Growth Strategy indicating low carbon transition pathways in key economic sectors.



Delivering India’s national statement at COP27 in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Yadav said: “Responding to the call for increased ambition in our 2030 climate targets, India updated its Nationally Determined Contributions in August 2022. We have embarked on far-reaching new initiatives in renewable energy, e-mobility, ethanol blended fuels, and green hydrogen as an alternate energy source.”



“We also seek to foster strong international cooperation through action and solutions-oriented coalitions like International Solar Alliance and Coalition of Disaster Resilience Infrastructure, both of which were launched and nurtured by India. This is a testimony to our ethos of collective action for global good,” he added.



India, home to 1.3 billion people, is undertaking this arduous effort, despite the reality that our contribution to the world’s cumulative emissions so far is less than 4 per cent and our annual per capita emissions are about one-third of the global average, the minister informed the gathering.



“At the heart of India’s vision of a safe planet is a one-word Mantra – Lifestyle for Environment, that Prime Minister Modi set forth in our National Statement at COP26. Mission LiFE was launched by Prime Minister Modi in the presence of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, on October 20, 2022,” Yadav said.



The world urgently needs a paradigm shift from mindless and destructive consumption to mindful and deliberate utilisation.



“We are trustees of this planet earth. We must nurture it through sustainable lifestyles that optimize resource use and minimise waste,” the environment minister pointed out.



“As the world’s most populous democracy and a vibrant emerging economy, India seeks to lead by example, and invites the global community to be a part of Mission LiFE for individual, family and community-based actions,” he concluded.

