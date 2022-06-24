India reopens its embassy in Kabul

As another consignment follows, India highlighted its historical relationship with the Afghan society, affirming that New Delhi’s development partnership with Kabul will continue…reports Asian Lite News

India on Thursday deployed a technical team at its embassy in Kabul to coordinate effective delivery of its humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan who are yet to recover from a devastating earthquake which struck the eastern region of the country on Wednesday.

The team arrived in the Afghan capital on Thursday along with the first consignment of India’s earthquake relief assistance for the locals.

As another consignment follows, India highlighted its historical and civilizational relationship with the Afghan society, affirming that New Delhi’s development partnership with Kabul will continue to guide its approach going forward.

Pic credits Twitter @MEAIndia

“India, a true first responder,” tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is currently in Rwanda for the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Recently, another Indian team had visited Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and met with senior members of the Taliban. During the visit, an assessment of the security situation was also carried out.

India had shut down its embassy in Kabul on August 17, just two days after the Taliban took over the Afghanistan capital.

Quoting the country’s Ministry of State for Disaster Management, Afghanistan’s Tolo News said today that the death toll from the powerful earthquake in Paktika and Khost provinces has risen to about 1,100 and the number of injured persons reached beyond 1,600.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]