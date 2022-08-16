Indian Navy unfurls tricolour across six continents

Apart from flag hoisting, Indian Missions organised a variety of activities and festivities in each of these places during the arrival of the Indian Navy Ships…reports Asian Lite News

In honour of the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence, Indian Navy warships unfurled the tricolour across six continents, three oceans, and six time zones. The Indian diaspora, other prominent personalities, and local representatives of the host nation were present as the Indian Navy warships hoisted the Indian national flag on Monday.



Tweeting a video about this, the Indian Navy wrote, “Celebrating @75 years of #Independence, #IndianNavy #warships hoist the #Tricolour across 6 Continents, 3 Oceans & 6 different Time Zones saluting the spirit of #Tiranga. #IndiaAt75 #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #BridgesofFriendship #MaritimePartnership”

Indian Navy ships made commemorative trips to overseas ports on all continents except Antarctica in an effort to take part in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a celebration of 75 years of India’s glorious independence.



Apart from flag hoisting, Indian Missions organised a variety of activities and festivities in each of these places during the arrival of the Indian Navy Ships.



These numerous events include official calls by the Indian crew on the senior leadership of the host country, involvement by the Indian contingent and Guard at the Flag Hoisting Ceremony in the respective Embassies, a band performance in a popular public area or auditorium, opening of the ship to tourists, inviting students and members of the Indian diaspora on deck, hosting a reception on the deck, and various other cultural events.

In London (UK), the crew of INS Tarangini paid homage to the Indian soldiers, who gave the supreme sacrifice during the two World Wars, at the Commonwealth Memorial gates. Similarly, a ceremonial wreath laying by the IN ship crew/ delegation at Kranji War Memorial and the INA Marker in Singapore. At Mombassa (Kenya), the IN crew participated in the inauguration of a commemorative pillar in the Battlefield area of the Taita Taveta region where Indian soldiers fought and sacrificed their lives whilst serving under East Africa campaign of World War – I. The commemorative events also included battlefield tours, a mobile exhibition and a Light and Sound show at Fort Jesus highlighting the contribution of the Indian soldiers in WW-I as well as India’s struggle for independence.

Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force personnel also were filled with enthusiasm on the Independence Day.

“Indian Air Force with the #Tiranga #HarGharTiranga #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav,” tweeted IAF with a series of pictures.

Indian Army

The Indian Army unfurled a 75-foot national flag at the Vivekananda Rock in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on Thursday, August 11. It was done as part of the Independence day celebration and several activities have been taking place across the country.

The 75th year of India’s Independence Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an occasion to reinvigorate and reemphasise India’s maritime moorings. Towards this, a large number of activities have been undertaken by the Indian Navy over the last one year both within the country and abroad. Commemorative ship visits to 75 Indian ports in the year 2021-22, President’s Fleet Review aligned with the 75th year of independence, Lokayan 2022 (sail ship expedition), display of monumental national flag at Mumbai, community outreach programs across all coastal districts of India, freedom run at various cities, sailing regattas, mountaineering/ cycling expeditions, blood donation camps, coastal cleanup efforts, seminars/ events on India’s rich maritime heritage, and felicitation of gallantry award winners and war veterans (born in or before 1947) are some of the prominent events undertaken. (IANS/ANI)

ALSO READ-Drop in India-Nepal cross-border marriages worries experts

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]