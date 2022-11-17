Indonesia to boost green economy ties with UAE

The Indonesian Minister added that the theme of the G20 Summit “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” is our message to the world, praising the UAE’s participation in the summit’s work…reports Asian Lite News

Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has affirmed his country’s eagerness to foster cooperation with the UAE across different sectors, at the forefront of which is the green economy, clean energy, and improving business opportunities.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held on the Indonesian island of Bali, Uno stated that the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which was inaugurated by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, in the city of Solo is an architectural masterpiece and an exceptional edifice, describing the building as “wonderful and dazzling”.

The Indonesian Minister added that the theme of the G20 Summit “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” is our message to the world, praising the UAE’s participation in the summit’s work.

Earlier, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Joko Widodo held talks aimed at further strengthening relations between the two countries.

During discussions at President Widodo’s residence in the city of Solo, the two leaders reaffirmed the depth of UAE-Indonesia ties and their shared wish to cement them further while advancing the sustainable development of both countries.

Both leaders also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common concern.

Their meeting touched on the significance of the issues to be discussed at the G20 Summit, namely the complex challenges impacting global and regional development, stability and security.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the efforts of President Widodo in facilitating international dialogue during Indonesia’s current presidency of the G20 group of nations.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]