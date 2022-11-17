MBZ plants mangrove tree at Indonesian forest park

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed about the mangrove nursery in Ngurah Rai Forest Park, the different types of plants in the garden…reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan planted a sapling of a mangrove tree at Ngurah Rai Forest Park, Indonesia, a model of sustainability and attention that the Republic of Indonesia attaches to the environment and environmental sustainability.

This came on the sidelines of President Sheikh Mohamed’s participation in the 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Bali.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed about the mangrove nursery in Ngurah Rai Forest Park, the different types of plants in the garden, in addition to the natural reserves that enhance Indonesia’s efforts in tackling climate change.

Earlier, President Sheikh Mohamed participated in the main session of the G20 Summit, chaired by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

In a speech to the summit attendees, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed began by thanking Indonesia for its presidency of the G20 and its efforts in leading and coordinating the group’s work. He then conveyed his best wishes to India as it prepares to take over the presidency next year.

Sheikh Mohamed then turned to the topic of the session, which was titled ‘Food and Energy Security,’ stating, “We in the UAE believe that a balanced approach is the most successful in achieving sustainability.

“The UAE is committed to its responsible role in energy markets, including its priorities in the clean energy sector.

“We have reflected this commitment with investments worth $50 billion in clean energy in more than 40 countries around the world.”

He went on to explain that the UAE has established the Mangrove Climate Alliance in partnership with the Republic of Indonesia, as well as launching the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing (ETAF) platform in cooperation with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

On the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, G20 Bali Summit delegates visited Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest Bali on Wednesday, 16 November 2022.#G20Indonesia #RecoverTogetherRecoverStronger #G20BaliSummit pic.twitter.com/tz0tw49nAs — G20 Indonesia (@g20org) November 16, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed continued, “As a global economic hub, the UAE will continue its concerted efforts to ensure more resilient and sustainable food and medical supply chains.

“We are also committed to harnessing the UAE’s global trade network, aviation capabilities, and advanced logistics facilities, to support food security initiatives and goals.”

He concluded by thanking the G20 delegates and stating that he was looking forward to welcoming them to the UAE next year during COP28.

