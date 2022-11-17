Public transport in Dubai to be emission-free by 2050

The roadmap for achieving the transition towards zero-emission public transport in Dubai by 2050 is based on a set of executive initiatives related to the infrastructure, the circular economy and green mobility…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, confirmed that Dubai has created a roadmap to make public transport in the emirate emission-free by 2050.

The roadmap, which was approved during a meeting of The Executive Council, included the completion of the transition to zero-emission transportation in Dubai by 2050. Policies for licensing early-education centres in Dubai, and activating and stimulating Non-Profit Organisations in the emirate were also approved.

“Humanity expects each of us to contribute to saving the future. The UAE spares no effort to be on the frontlines of preserving the sustainability of our planet’s resources,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “A series of green economy initiatives have led to Dubai becoming a role model for sustainability. Our initiatives for the future will help ensure that the UAE continues to set an example for the world in promoting innovation and creativity. We look forward to welcoming the world to COP 28 to be held at Expo City Dubai.”

He added: “Mohammed bin Rashid’s directives are to tackle climate change from the frontlines. We will not compromise on the right of the coming generations to shape their own future. It is our duty to preserve resources for them and this requires us to work collectively to achieve this on the ground. We continue to implement green initiatives that have a positive environmental impact in order to mitigate climate change.”

Zero-emission transportation

Dubai is making steady progress in achieving its objective to reduce carbon emissions in the emirate by implementing its Clean Energy Strategy 2050. It is also aligned with the Energy and Water Demand Management Strategy 2030, and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, part of an integrated approach that ensures the participation of all local sectors in achieving the goals of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. The landmark Net Zero pledge was made by the UAE during COP26 in the UK.

The roadmap for achieving the transition towards zero-emission public transport in Dubai by 2050 is based on a set of executive initiatives related to the infrastructure, the circular economy and green mobility, which will achieve the desired environmental impact by avoiding nearly 8 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent of planting 132 million trees. It also equates to financial savings of AED3 billion by 2050.

Under the initiative, which is a part of an integrated strategy to contribute to adapting to climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the deployment of clean energy vehicles will gradually increase. The Roads and Transport Authority will add electric and hydrogen vehicles to its fleet of public transportation buses, school transport, taxis and limousines. It will also rehabilitate the infrastructure and expand the use of clean energy to encompass buildings and facilities, in addition to recycling waste to support the circular economy.

The roadmap is in line with the UAE’s vision to transform climate change challenges into opportunities to advance economic diversification and achieve sustainable economic development by developing new industries, technologies, skills and jobs that support environmental protection and preservation. This will be achieved by striking a balance between putting in place sustainable development measures and reducing the impact of climate change by diversifying sources of income, building a knowledge economy, and shifting towards a green economy.

