Concerns over the deterioration of the economic situation in Afghanistan have been heightened by the recent decision of US President Joe Biden to split the frozen Afghan assets currently in American banks…reports Asian Lite News

Geneva Call, an independent humanitarian organisation, has said that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire and warned that if cash does not reach soon, poverty and misery will increase in this country.

In an exclusive interview with TOLO News, head of the organisation, Alain Deletroz, said that humanitarian aid alone will not prevent the crisis in Afghanistan and that the country’s economy needed to become healthier as more money was provided.

“As a humanitarian organization we avoid commenting on political issues, but what we keep saying and telling our donors, if there is no money coming to Afghanistan at all, the humanitarian situation will be increasing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal said in a report that Biden’s executive order to distribute $7 billion of Afghan assets to the families of 9/11 victims is another blow to the country’s declining economy.

“The Biden administration’s decision to effectively seize the Afghan central bank’s foreign reserves is likely to deepen Afghanistan’s already devastating economic crisis, according to Afghan bankers and economists and international aid workers,” the report reads.

After the collapse of the previous government, world aid to Afghanistan halted, and the imposition of sanctions on the Islamic Emirate has put the country on the brink of a complete economic collapse.

