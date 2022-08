Israel, US ink cyber-financial deal

The agreement includes the sharing of financial cyber information, such as cybersecurity, threats, and work methodologies…reports Asian Lite News

Israel and the US signed the first agreement for cyber-financial cooperation, the Israeli Ministry of Finance has said in a statement.



The agreement, signed by the Israeli ministry and the US Department of the Treasury, will contribute to strengthening the long-standing relationship and cooperation between the two countries, the statement was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.



The agreement includes the sharing of financial cyber information, such as cybersecurity, threats, and work methodologies to strengthen the resilience of the financial systems.



The two countries also agree to carry out joint cross-border cyber-financial exercises, with the first drill expected to take place later this year, said the statement.

