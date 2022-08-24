Redington value’s ‘The Pitch Room’ to foster digital innovations

‘The Pitch Room’ by Redington offers a one-of-a-kind platform for regional value-added resellers to strengthen skillsets…reports Asian Lite News

Redington Value, the leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has launched a new initiative ‘The Pitch Room’ by Redington, powered by Microsoft, to help channel partners capitalize on state-of-the-art and unique solutions from Azure-native Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

ISVs are the tech-based IP owners that disrupt the way customers function or process information. ‘The Pitch Room’ by Redington offers a one-of-a-kind platform for regional value-added resellers to strengthen skillsets and knowledge on designing comprehensive and innovative industry-specific solutions from Azure-native ISVs.

At the recently concluded event, channel partners had a one-off opportunity to listen to pitches from five different Azure-native ISVs – Human Logic Software, VDD, ZIWO, AHOY, Verofax – to then assess how they can add value to end customers and boost their portfolios with these solutions.

The initiative also serves as an ideal stage for Redington’s ISV ecosystem to have meaningful discussions and networking opportunities with relevant channel partners. By creating this close-knit ecosystem for collaborations, Redington is playing a vital role in enhancing customer experiences and simplifying their digital transformation journeys.

“Innovation is at the core of our business. ‘The Pitch Room’ by Redington is a novel initiative and it has been a resounding success for all our stakeholders. Our aim is to remove the complexities from customers’ digital transformation plans and help them leverage new-age solutions to achieve business outcomes faster. We are excited to introduce disruptive technologies from our ISVs to our channel partners, so that they can take innovative and cutting-edge solutions to the market.” Said Sayantan Dev, President, Redington Value.

ALSO READ: MBZUAI welcomes 127 students from over 25 countries

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]