Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri has received the chief minister, who landed in Dubai on Saturday morning, reports Asian Lite News

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was scheduled to return from the US after his treatment on Saturday, will now spend few days in Dubai before heading home.

Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri has received the chief minister, who landed in Dubai on Saturday morning. The CM is expected to visit various Emirates during his 8-day stopover in the United Arab Emirates.

Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri received Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Dubai airport. (Photo via Twitter@HaridasKishore)

He is scheduled visit India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and inaugurate the Kerala Week on February 4. The chief minister is also understood to have lined up meetings with the top echelons of power in the UAE.

There was no mention of his change of plan even when he presided over the on-line cabinet meeting a few days back.

ALSO READ: Kerala Literature Festival 2022 postponed to March

Advertisements

