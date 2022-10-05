‘Keralotsavam’ celebrated in Saudi Arabia

The event was attended by several diplomats, representatives of Saudi companies, journalists and members of the Indian diaspora on Tuesday…report Asian Lite News

Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has celebrated “Keralolsavam” in Riyadh by displaying the tourism, commercial products, food and culture from the state of Kerala.

Keralotsavam is the biggest public art-sports festival in Kerala.

The event was attended by several diplomats, representatives of Saudi companies, journalists and members of the Indian diaspora on Tuesday.

"The Embassy celebrated "Keralolsavam" by displaying the Tourism, Commercial products, food and culture from the state of Kerala.

India state Kerala is famous for its unique geography, tranquil backwaters, unspoiled beaches, art forms and spices. It is also renowned for its charming houseboats, sprawling tea plantations, unique eco-tourism, magnificent architecture, Ayurvedic treatments and unforgettable culinary experiences.

India and Saudi Arabia’s relations are defined by a forward-looking strategic partnership that encompasses all major areas of cooperation. Economic ties are a pivotal pillar of this partnership. India is the second largest trade partner of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth largest trade partner.

Recently, India has received unusual praise from Saudi Arabia’s World Muslim League for its policy of non-violence and tolerance towards all. The Mecca-based World Muslim League timed its praise for India’s Global and National outlook on Gandhi Jayanti- something which Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Group has never done before.

Hailing Mahatma Gandhi for being a pioneer of the philosophy of non-violence, the Muslim World League, for the first time, paid tribute to Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary and said that the day should be an occasion to spread the message of non-violence internationally. (ANI)

