King Salman declares holiday to celebrate victory

Saudi Arabia has declared a holiday on Wednesday after its football team’s stunning victory over two-time champions Argentina in a Group C clash at Lusail stadium on Tuesday, local media reported.

“King Salman orders that tomorrow, Wednesday, will be a holiday for all employees in public and private sectors as well as for students in all phases of education, in celebration of #SaudiArabia’s stunning victory against Argentina in #WorldCup2022,” Saudi Gazette, an English language daily in Saudi Arabia, said in a tweet.

Saudi Arabia broke Argentina’s 36-match unbeaten streak, including winning the Copa America 2021. The world no.51 team started their World Cup campaign with a momentous win.

Saudi Arabia stunned two-time champions Argentina 2-1 in a group C FIFA World Cup tie played here at the Lusail stadium.

Following the team’s shock win, Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard said that sometimes “things completely crazy can happen”.

“Congratulations to these fantastic players. I decided to come to this country three and a half years ago and since this time I have had the management, an amazing president and the ministry of sport always behind us,” Renard was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“Even when we visit our prince two, three weeks ago he did not put any pressure on us. This is the way you have to work in football because when you are putting too much pressure it is not working all the time.”

“We prepared very well and today all the stars in the sky were in the same line for us. But do not forget Argentina are still a fantastic team. They came here without losing lose any game in 36 and they are South American champions.”

“They have amazing players, but this is football. Sometimes things completely crazy can happen. Have a good celebration during 20 minutes and that is it. There are still two games – or more – for us,” concluded the manager.

Argentina got off to a great start as Lionel Messi converted a penalty in the 10th minute to give his side a 1-0 lead. Playing in his fifth World Cup, Messi beat Saudi Arabia’s goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais to find the net.

The second half was a different story altogether as Saudi Arabia came with a new vigour with Saleh Al-Shehri scoring a goal for them to level the score 1-1. Al-Shehri squeezed in a low shot into the nets.

Five minutes later the Saudis took the lead as Salem Al-Dawsari tapped in a goal in the 53rd minute.

Despite a lot of possession after conceding the goal, the two-time champions were unable to level the score. Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais made many important saves and their defence also stood tall in the match’s dying moments.

Abdulelah Al Amri was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his brilliant performance. (ANI)

