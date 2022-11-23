Australia clears FTA with India

The deal will now need approval from the Australian Cabinet and the President of India. The ECTA will enter into force 30 days after an exchange of written notifications on the completion of domestic processes…reports Asian Lite News

The Australian Parliament on Monday ratified the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) with India, paving the way for implementing the deal as early as January 1, 2023. This will be India’s first trade deal with a developed country in more than a decade, after the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed with Japan in 2011.

“The (Anthony) Albanese government has worked hard to expeditiously advance all processes necessary, to ensure Australia is in a position to implement both (India and the UK) free trade agreements before the end of 2022,” the Australian trade ministry said in a statement. The Australian Parliament on Tuesday also ratified its pending deal with the UK.

“There is a good chance that the deal will be implemented starting January 1, 2023, though the Christmas holidays are coming,” said a senior Indian government official requesting anonymity.

The deal will now need approval from the Australian Cabinet and the President of India. The ECTA will enter into force 30 days after an exchange of written notifications on the completion of domestic processes.

The Australian Parliament also amended the double tax avoidance agreement (DTAA) with India to stop taxing the offshore income of Indian information technology companies operating in Australia. This will resolve a long pending issue and lead to savings of more than $200 million for IT companies per year.

Under the deal, Australia has agreed to eliminate Customs duty immediately on 98.3 per cent of the traded goods and on 100 per cent tariff lines over a period of five years. India, on the other hand, will do away with Customs duties on 40 per cent of products immediately and on 70.3 per cent of tariff lines over a period of 10 years. Major labour-intensive sectors in India that will benefit from the elimination of 5 per cent Customs duty at present include textiles and apparel, agricultural products, leather, furniture, jewellery, and pharmaceuticals.

Thanking his Australian counterpart Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “The entry into force of Ind-Aus ECTA will be greatly welcomed by our business communities, and will further strengthen that India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Trade minister Piyush Goyal said it is indeed a landmark moment for Australia and India. “Australia opens 100 per cent of its tariff lines without even any quota restriction. It is the first time Australia has done this for any country. It reflects the confidence and trust between the two countries,” he added.

Under the trade deal, India can every year send 1,800 Yoga teachers and Indian chefs to Australia, and 1,000 work-cum-holiday visas will be available for young professionals. Post-study work visas up to four years will benefit over 100,000 Indian students.

On 750 ml bottles of Australian wine, India has agreed to reduce tariff over 10 years, from 150 per cent to 50 per cent if the value of the bottle is between $5 to $15. For bottles above $15, a reduction of tariff from 150 per cent to 25 per cent will be carried out over a period of 10 years. However, on wine bottles priced below $5, the existing Customs duty of 150 per cent will not be reduced.

India had a trade deficit of $8.5 billion with Australia in FY22, with $8.3 billion worth of exports and $16.8 billion worth of imports. Total bilateral trade is expected to cross $45-50 billion in five years from $25 billion at present after the trade deal comes into force.

Goyal lauds pact

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal urged the domestic steel industry to make best use of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement (ECTA) Agreement and look at capturing new opportunities in Australia.

He said this while speaking at the 3rd edition of ISA Steel Conclave.

“Developed countries recognise that the Indian economy will drive world growth,” he said.

He highlighted that post agreement with Australia, all of India’s steel exports to Australia will become duty free. He urged the industry to make best use of this agreement and look at capturing new opportunities in Australia.

The minister further said that these trading agreements with developed countries will usher in new opportunities “for our youth and businesses across sectors”.

Goyal said the steel industry is a major stakeholder, contributing significantly to the export earnings.

He urged the steel producers to strive to develop Brand India and observed that the steel industry is the low hanging fruit in India’s integrated efforts to create global recognition of Indian products.

On withdrawal of export duty on steels and various steel products, Goyal explained that duty was imposed as a temporary measure to maintain price stability and maintain growth momentum in the country. He said these actions taken by the government have resulted in reining in inflation.

The minister appreciated the steel industry for understanding the problem and fully supporting the government’s action.

“The government’s effort has been to protect the Indian Steel Industry through ‘Melt and Pour’ provision in our FTAs,” he said, assuring that through this provision only, steel that is produced locally in those countries can be imported into India.

He opined that Indian steel industry will continue to have an edge in the international market with the removal of duties on steel exports.

ALSO READ-UK parliament drops TikTok account over China concerns

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]