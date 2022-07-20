GCC’s big push for strategic ties with UK

The officials also discussed the most recent regional and international developments, as well as topics of mutual interest…reports Asian Lite News

The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council has emphasized the importance of promoting economic growth and the strategic partnership between the bloc and the UK to serve common interests, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The statement was made by Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf during a meeting with British ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton on Tuesday in Riyadh.

Several topics were discussed during the meeting including recent developments in the GCC-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations, as well as the importance of promoting trade in goods, services, advanced technologies, and other fields for the benefit of both sides.

The officials also discussed the most recent regional and international developments, as well as topics of mutual interest.

