‘Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency’

White House said it looks forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency on a range of issues including current food and energy security challenges, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

The United States support India’s G-20 presidency and will continue its efforts to build a resilient global economy, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Pierre said, “We look forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency next year and on a range of issues including addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy.”

Responding to a question on US President Joe Biden’s visit to India, the White House press secretary said, “I know that Jake Sullivan was asked this question when he was here, probably most recently, about if the President is going to be attending. As you’ve seen, the President has — has attended — has been participating in the G20 in his tenure here. Don’t have anything specific to announce or any — any specifics or announce on travel.”

“I don’t have anything specific to announce on his travel. But as you have seen the past almost two years, he has been, certainly, participating in the G20,” she added.

India has formally assumed the G20 presidency on Thursday. G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population, according to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) release.

During the G-20 Presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G-20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G-20 Presidency via video conferencing. The lotus in the logo symbolises India’s ancient heritage, faith and thought.

The Philosophy of Adwait, the Prime Minister said, emphasises the oneness of all creatures and this philosophy will be a medium of resolution of today’s conflicts.

This logo and theme represent many key messages from India. “Message of Buddha for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi’s solutions in the face of violence, through G-20, India is giving them a new height”, he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that India’s G-20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos. He said that the world is dealing with the aftereffects of a disruptive once-in-a-century global pandemic, conflicts, and economic uncertainty.

France extends support

As India on December 1 takes over the presidency of the G20 presidency and the chair of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of December, French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain, has expressed his country’s full support.

“Today, India takes over the G20 presidency for a year and UNSC (United Nations Security Council) chair for December. As we strive to keep the world united in the face of unprecedented challenges, we are glad to see India in the driver’s seat. India can count on France’s full support,” French envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted.

‘Inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented’

India’s agenda for the G20 will be inclusive, ambitious, and action-oriented, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

In a blog post, PM Modi said that India will work to promote a universal sense of oneness and its priorities will be shaped not only in consultation with G20 partners but also with the Global South. He underlined that the great challenges of today like climate change, terrorism, and pandemics, cannot be solved by fighting each other but by acting together.

“India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive. Let us join together to make India’s G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm – of human-centric globalisation,” he wrote.

In his blog post, the Prime Minister noted the previous 17 Presidencies of the G20 delivered significant results – for ensuring macro-economic stability, rationalising international taxation, relieving debt-burden on countries, among many other outcomes. We will benefit from these achievements, and build further upon them.

However, as India assumes this important mantle, PM Modi asked – “Can the G20 go further still? Can we catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole?”

“I believe we can,” he added.

Citing India’s theme – ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, PM Modi said India’s G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness. (with inputs ANI, other agencies)

