Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan on Tuesday where Putin praised the bilateral political, trade and economic ties.

“In a phone call, President Vladimir #Putin and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces @MohamedBinZayed praised the level of #RussiaUAE interaction in the political, trade, economic and other fields,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said in a tweet.

Both leaders have discussed a number of regional and international issues, in the context of wider discussions which included earlier calls with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the French President, Emmanuel Macron, according to WAM.

Earlier when Russia on Friday vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine, UAE, along with India and China, abstained from the vote.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed about the latest developments. The bilateral relations between the two countries and the energy market developments in light of Russian cooperation with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and the importance to maintain the energy market stability were also discussed.

Sheikh Mohamed was also briefed by the Russian President on the developments in Ukraine. Sheikh Mohamed stressed on the need for a peaceful solution to the crisis in a way that maintains the interests and national security of all parties.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the UAE will continue its coordinations with the concerned parties in order to help find a sustainable political solution to the ongoing crisis.

President Putin gave an exhaustive explanation of the reasons for the special military operation to protect Donbass as well as its goals and tasks, the Kremlin said.

In return, Sheikh Mohamed stated that Russia has the right to ensure its national security, the Kremlin added.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to evolve rapidly, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) called for an immediate ceasefire.

Raising concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine due to the military operation by Russia, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that escalating violence in Kyiv is resulting in the death of civilians.

Notably, on February 24 tension between Russia and Ukraine escalated when Russia recognized the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway regions following which the western countries have imposed tough sanctions on Russia.

Russia-Ukraine talks

Fighting continues as Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine has entered the seventh day, while reportedly, a new round of peace talks is to take place.



A massive Russian airstrikes hit the centre of Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, as rockets struck residential areas and buildings of the regional state administration, Xinhua news agency reported citing Ukraine’s State Service for Emergencies.





The agency reported Russia’s attack on the Kiev TV tower which had killed five people and injured five others.



Russia would strike the information warfare and psychological operation center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as well as technological facilities of the Ukrainian Security Service in Kiev with high-precision weapons, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a regular briefing on Tuesday.



Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu vowed to continue the military operation in Ukraine until achieving the main goal of defending Russia from Western threats.



“The main thing for us is to protect Russia from the military threat posed by Western countries that are trying to use the Ukrainian people in the fight against our country,” Shoigu said during a video conference with senior defence officials.



Since the military operation started on Thursday, the Russian Armed Forces had destroyed 1,325 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects, Konashenkov said.



In addition, 395 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 59 multiple launch rocket systems, 179 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 286 units of special military vehicles had been destroyed, he added.



The access of Ukrainian troops to the Sea of Azov had been completely blocked, Konashenkov told reporters.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on foreign ministers of Poland, France and Germany to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and provide more weapons and financial support to Ukraine.



Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian presidents if progress was to be made in the negotiations, Xinhua reported citing BelTA news agency.



But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it was too early to talk about such a meeting.

