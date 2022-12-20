MBZ, King Abdullah discuss bilateral ties in phone call

During the conversation, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah II tackled a number of issues of mutual interest…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has made a phone call to His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan, dealing with the fraternal ties and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two fraternal countries and peoples.

During the conversation, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah II tackled a number of issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders emphasised the strong brotherly bilateral relations between the two countries and peoples, and their joint keenness on boosting cooperation in various domains.

