MBZ, Kishida agree on need to stabilise oil market

Kishida expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s stable supply of crude oil to Japan…reports Asian Lite News

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday discussed with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various domains.

During a phone call, the two sides tackled a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, and exchanged views on ways to support the foundations of peace and cooperation at the regional and global levels.

The call touched upon the UAE’s hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2023, and the importance of this conference in advancing international cooperation in facing the threat of climate change.

Meanwhile, both leaders have also emphasised the importance of cooperation to stabilise the international oil market, the Arab News reported.

A statement from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Kishida congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his appointment as President and stated that UAE is a strategic partner for Japan. Kishida added that he hopes to foster closer ties with the President.

Kishida expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s stable supply of crude oil to Japan. The two leaders confirmed that cooperation between Japan and the UAE towards the stabilization of the international oil market is crucial for realizing a decarbonized society, as well as further promotion of realistic energy transition and climate change countermeasures, it was reported.

Kishida stated that Japan appreciates UAE’s leadership in realizing net zero by 2050. In response, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for Japan’s support and stated that UAE is committed to closely cooperating with Japan.

Both leaders confirmed they would continue to strengthen the strategic partnership between Japan and UAE in various fields, especially as 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the UAE.

Japan and UAE expressed their intention to cooperate on other matters, especially as the two countries will have an overlapping term on the United Nations Security Council in 2023.

Prime Minister Kishida expressed his appreciation for a condolence message from Sheikh Mohamed on the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Sheikh Mohamed stated that the demise of former Prime Minister Abe was heart-breaking, the report added.

