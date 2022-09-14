Dubai all set to host World Green Economy Summit

The 8th edition of the summit will be held under the theme “Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero”…reports Asian Lite News

All preparations are complete for the 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES), which is set to take place on 28-29 September, 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and Chairman of World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), announced this during a press conference in Madinat Jumeirah.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the 8th edition of the summit will be held under the theme “Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero”.

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Waleed Bin Salman, Vice Chairman of WGEO; and Abdulrahim Sultan, Director-General of WGEO, attended the conference.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Group; Ahmed Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower); Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil; as well as officials from DEWA, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), government and private sector organisations in the UAE, the Summit’s sponsors and partners, in addition to local, regional and international media, were also in attendance.

“This year’s Summit is being held even as the Middle East’s presence continues to grow the global sustainability agenda through effective strategies to adapt to climate change and combat its adverse effects. Egypt and the UAE are preparing to host the UN Climate Change Conference COP27 and COP28 in 2022 and 2023 respectively. The Arab world is central to global activities that aim to enhance climate action and achieve global targets. The World Green Economy Summit will contribute to strengthening cooperation among partners and stakeholders, as well as set the ideal environment for holding these two global events,” Al Tayer said.

The 8th World Green Economy Summit will focus on four main themes which are Energy, Finance, Food Security, and Youth.

The Summit will bring together prominent speakers, experts, thought leaders and decision-makers. It will also feature a Ministerial Roundtable with about 25 ministers from around the world. These include Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Dr. Muawieh Khalid Radaideh, Jordanian Minister of Environment; Bhupender Yadav, Indian Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change; Dr. Nasser Yassin, Lebanese Minister of Environment; Hussein Makhlouf, Syrian Minister of Local Administration and Environment; Ivete Joaquim Maibaze, Mozambique’s Minister of Land and Environment; Naseer Ahamed, Minister of the Environment of Sri Lanka; and Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, Egypt’s Climate Action Champion, COP 27; as well as prominent experts and specialists from around the world.

WGES is organised by DEWA, WGEO, and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, in collaboration with several international organisations.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]