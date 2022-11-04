MBZ Leads UAE Flag Day Celebrations

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan raised the UAE flag with his grandchildren in Abu Dhabi to mark the ‘Flag Day’…reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates, along with their grandsons, raised the UAE flag nationwide on the occasion of the ‘’UAE Flag Day” marked annually on November 3.

“As people across the UAE join together to raise the flag as one, we reflect on our country’s past and are optimistic for its future,” Sheikh Mohamed said in a tweet.

“The UAE people are united by a shared sense of national pride and a steadfast belief in the next generation who will lead our continued progress.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and six other rulers of the emirates, raised the UAE flag to mark the occasion.

“Today we raised the flag of the United Arab Emirates with a group of Emirati sons who represent part of our future… a day on which we establish loyalty and belonging in our generations… and celebrate the symbol of our sovereignty and pride… and renew our pride in our unity and union. May God protect our flag, our state and our people,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

The rulers expressed their utmost pride on this precious occasion, stressing that the celebration symbolises our unity, sovereignty, and pride and an occasion to renew our pledge of loyalty and belonging to the homeland.

They also wished further development and prosperity for the homeland under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said that UAE Flag Day is a national occasion that manifests the true meaning of belonging and loyalty.

Sheikh Hamdan said that this year’s Flag Day is also an opportunity to renew citizen’s loyalty and pledge of allegiance to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has continued to lead the country on the path laid by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He extended his best wishes to the President, Vice President and Rulers of the Emirates on the occasion.

Hamdan added that Flag Day celebrates the ambitious journey of development on which the founding fathers embarked with high aspirations for the nation’s future.

He said UAE citizens, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, are steadily progressing towards the future to consolidate the UAE’s leadership further.

“This annual occasion celebrates the UAE flag as a symbol of the strength of the union, the unity of its people and their loyalty to the country. The occasion is an opportunity for UAE citizens to demonstrate their patriotism and commitment to their leadership that works tirelessly to provide all components for progress and prosperity so the UAE continues its march toward excellence and remains at the forefront of various sectors,” he noted.

Sheikh Hamdan also stated the UAE flag embellishes the nation’s achievements and leading positions in various fields, including conquering space.

The UAE Flag Day is celebrated nationally on 3rd November in response to the call from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, inviting UAE citizens and residents to celebrate the symbol of the nation.

Expo City Dubai

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, on Thursday hoisted the UAE flag at Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza in celebration of UAE Flag Day.

The flag was raised as the UAE National Anthem echoed across the plaza, with the Expo City Dubai team joining to mark the occasion. Later this evening, the UAE colours will light up Al Wasl dome’s 360-degree projection surface.

The UAE Flag Day is celebrated every year on 3rd November with UAE nationals and residents raising the nation’s flag on homes and buildings across the country.

