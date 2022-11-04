‘Future Leaders Programme’ launched at ADIPEC

For his part, Al Ghais echoed the importance of continuous learning. “Learning should never stop, and young people should say yes to any challenges….reports Aslian Lite News

The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022, witnessed at its fourth and final day the launch of the “Future Leaders Programme”, which aims to shed light on future leaders in the energy sector.

The programme kicked off with an insightful Leaders Q&A session with Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, alongside Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary-General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who shed light on the starting point of their journey, challenges and lessons learned on their way to the top, and shared advice for the leaders of the future.

Al Mazrouei said, “At the fundamental level, the ingredients of success are values. Values create professionalism and ultimately great nations. Everyone will have different opportunities depending on how much they believe in these values.”

Touching on the importance of collaboration, he continued, “You don’t have to solve these challenges by yourself, look for teamwork. In the UAE, we are working towards a common goal, to make this country the best in the world. But to do this you cannot just think about this country or this region, but the entire world.”

“We are fortunate to have the whole world convening here at ADIPEC discussing innovative solutions. The youth have technology at their fingertips and can access unlimited knowledge. Learning stops only when your mind stops” he concluded.

For his part, Al Ghais echoed the importance of continuous learning. “Learning should never stop, and young people should say yes to any challenges. They need to think positively of all challenges and to make the most of them. Being open-minded, accepting challenges, as well as learning from other people is key to succeeding,” he said.

He continued, “It is very important that you learn from everybody in the company, no matter of their level. Myself, for example, I have learned so much from my young staff because they see the world differently, it’s a new perspective.”

“The challenges you face today may be more complex, but we believe that you have more capabilities to deal with these challenges than we used to,” Al Ghais concluded.

Participants also heard from industry decision makers on the key skills, experience and knowledge the next generation of energy professionals will need to navigate the energy transition and meet the global demand for energy, the challenges and obstacles faced by young talent entering the workforce, and the role they can play in the transformation of the industry.

