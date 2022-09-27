MBZ receives Malaysian PM

They also reviewed a number of developments on the regional and international arenas and exchanged views on issues of common interest…reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday received at Qasr Al Shati, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Prime Minister of Malaysia, who is on a working visit to the country.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Prime Minister Yaakob, hoping that his visit will contribute to enhancing friendship and cooperation relations between the two friendly countries across various domains.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, wishing him good health and happiness and further progress and prosperity to Malaysia and its people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed joint cooperation and opportunities for partnerships between the two countries in economic, investment and trade domains, as well as renewable energy, food security and other aspects to achieve the aspirations of their peoples.

They also reviewed a number of developments on the regional and international arenas and exchanged views on issues of common interest.

For his part, the Malaysian Prime Minister expressed his happiness at meeting President Sheikh Mohamed and thanked him for the warm reception, affirming his country’s keenness to cooperate with UAE in all economic, investment and other vital domains.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and a number of officials, in addition to the delegation accompanying the Malaysian Prime Minister.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomes Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Prime Minister of #Malaysia, who is on a working visit to the country. Watch the full #Video: https://t.co/PDBh9j4FyE @gulf_news #UAE pic.twitter.com/jKBYIDyD5T — Gulf News Video (@GulfNewsVideo) September 27, 2022

Recently, state-owned Mubadala Energy confirmed the discovery of a good quality gas reservoir penetrated by the Cengkih-1 exploration well in Block SK320, off the coast of Sarawak province, offshore Malaysia. Preliminary analysis shows a significant gas column of more than 110 metres within the pinnacle carbonate reef reservoir.

The Cengkih-1 exploration well is located nearby the Pegaga field, one of the fields within the SK320 Block, which recently marked the successful production of commercial gas. The Pegaga field recorded the discovery of 1 Trillion Cubic Feet of additional gas initial in place, following the post-drill results, confirming a larger and better quality reservoir.

ALSO READ-MBZ, Hamad discuss regional issues

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]