Wang Yi Arrives In Delhi

In July, EAM Jaishankar attended the SCO Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Tianjin, meeting his Chinese counterpart and calling on Xi Jinping alongside other SCO Foreign Ministers

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a two-day official visit, during which he will hold a fresh round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Wang Yi on X, stating, “Important engagements of the India-China Special Representatives and on bilateral relations over the next two days.”

China’s Foreign Ministry said Wang Yi’s visit will help both countries implement the consensus reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi last year. “China is willing to take this opportunity to work with the Indian side to maintain high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, properly manage differences, and promote sustained, healthy, and stable development of China-India relations,” Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong noted on X.

Key discussions during the visit are expected to focus on the border situation, trade, and resumption of flight services. Wang Yi will also meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and call on PM Modi on Tuesday, ahead of Modi’s upcoming visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin later this month.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to China since the Galwan clash in 2020, which severely strained bilateral ties. The breakthrough in talks after the Galwan confrontation was enabled by an agreement on patrolling along the nearly 3,500-km Line of Actual Control (LAC), ending the four-year-long border standoff.

Earlier in June, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the SCO Defence Ministers Meeting in China, where he had a “constructive and forward-looking exchange” with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Don Jun. India had refused to endorse the joint declaration at the meeting, citing the omission of concerns about terrorism.

NSA Ajit Doval also visited China in June for the 20th Meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries, highlighting the need to combat UN-proscribed terrorists and dismantle terror networks linked to LeT, JeM, and their proxies.

Wang Yi’s visit marks another step in India-China efforts to consolidate dialogue, manage differences, and strengthen cooperation, even as key bilateral and regional challenges remain on the agenda.