MBZ receives written message from Oman Sultan

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received on Thursday a written message from His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the long-standing, fraternal relations between the two countries and issues of interest.

This came as H.H. Sheikh Mohamed received – at the Qasr Al Shati’ Palace in Abu Dhabi- H.H. Fatek Bin Fahr Al Said, the Special Envoy of Sultan of Oman, who handed over the message and conveyed the greetings of His Majesty to the UAE President and his wishes of continued progress and prosperity to the UAE people.

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings, saying that the UAE is pride of its robust relations with the Sultanate of Oman, and looks forward to further development and growth of these ties.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the Advisor of Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with the delegation accompanying the Sultan’s Special Envoy.

H.H. Fatek Bin Fahr arrived in the UAE earlier on Thursday, where he was welcomed at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

