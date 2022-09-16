Saudi discovers gold and copper ore in Madinah

These discoveries represent promising potentials for special copper deposits, from the mineral chalcocite (Cu2S), which is scattered, as well as some secondary copper carbonate minerals….reports Asian Lite News

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced the discovery of new sites for gold and copper ore deposits in the Madinah region.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Geological Survey, represented by the Survey and Mineral Exploration Centre, said that the discoveries of gold ore were within the boundaries of Aba Al-Raha, the shield of Umm Al-Barrak Hejaz, in the Madinah region.

Copper ore was also discovered at four sites in the Al-Madiq area in the Wadi Al-Faraa region in Madinah.

These discoveries represent promising potentials for special copper deposits, from the mineral chalcocite (Cu2S), which is scattered, as well as some secondary copper carbonate minerals.

These are added to the list of discoveries during 2022, which will accelerate the pace of mining investment in the Kingdom and thus supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the national economy. These discoveries in various locations in Saudi Arabia will contribute to the development of the national economy, with the influx of local and international investors to make investments in the thriving mining sector.

Earlier this month, Bandar Al Khorayef, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, announced three projects are being constructed in the iron and steel sector with a combined production capacity of 6.2 million tonnes and a value of around SAR 35 billion.

The construction of an integrated iron sheet production complex with a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per year is one of the projects, with the complex focusing on shipbuilding, oil pipes and platforms, and enormous oil reservoirs.

During his inaugural speech at the Saudi International Iron and Steel Conference, Al Khorayef said that another project is being negotiated with international investors, adding that the project entails building an integrated iron surface production complex with an annual capacity of four million tonnes of hot rolled iron and one million tonnes of cold rolled iron, as well as 200,000 tonnes of tin-plated iron and other products.

The complex intends to serve the automotive, food packaging, household appliances, and water transportation pipe sectors. Additionally, a factory will be established to produce circular iron blocks with an estimated production capacity of one million tonnes per year, which will be the main introduction to the oil and gas industry’s unwelded iron pipes.

