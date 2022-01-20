The US Defence Secretary reaffirmed his country’s condemnation of the attacks and emphasised standing by the UAE in the face of threats to its security and territorial integrity…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, have deliberated the strategic relations between the UAE and the US across various levels, with special emphasis on military and defence fields.

This came during a telephone call today, where Sheikh Mohamed and Austin also reviewed a number of international and regional issues of interest.

The talks also touched on the recent Houthi terrorist militia attacks on civil facilities in the UAE and the threat they pose to regional security and stability, as well as the need for a decisive international stance in the face of such practices.

Earlier this morning, I spoke with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed of the United Arab Emirates, where I reiterated our commitment to the security of the UAE. We stand united with our Emirati partners in defending against all threats to their territory. pic.twitter.com/aVl23HDVzf — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 19, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed and Austin also discussed military and security cooperation between the UAE and the United States and means of boosting defence coordination, in the light of the recent terrorist attacks that took place in the UAE.

Earlier, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a phone call from the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

During the phone call, Blinken affirmed the US’ condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack of the terrorist Houthi militia on civil areas and facilities in the UAE.

He also expressed his condolences to the UAE over the victims of this terrorist act and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

