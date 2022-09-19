MBZ visits Ahmed bin Sultan Al Mansouri

The president exchanged cordial talk with Al-Mansouri and his family members, praying to Allah Almighty to perpetuate the blessings of security…reports Asian Lite News

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has visited Ahmed bin Sultan bin Hayai Al Mansouri at his home in Al Wathba area in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al Mansouri welcomed Sheikh Mohamed, expressing his great happiness and appreciation for the visit.

The president exchanged cordial talk with Al-Mansouri and his family members, praying to Allah Almighty to perpetuate the blessings of security, stability and prosperity for the nation and guide the country’s leadership to ensure the higher good if its people.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the Advisor of Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court.

