The World Bank has said India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world during 2021-24, while the US has blocked the appointment of the next Pakistan ambassador over possible terror links…

News in brief from South Asia

India

India to remain fastest-growing major economy to 2024, says World Bank: India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world during 2021-24, as per the projections of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and International Monetary Fund, reports DNA News.

Nirmala Sitharaman tables Union Budget in Parliament: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget in Parliament amid expectations that measures would be for boosting growth in the country, reports NDTV.

COVID-19: India today recorded 1,67,059 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, 20 per cent lower than yesterday’s 2.09 lakh figure. About 1,192 fresh fatalities were also reported in the same time period, reports NDTV.

Ukraine-Russia tensions: India calls for constructive dialogue: India has called for immediate de-escalation on the Ukraine issue in the security interests of all countries after it abstained from a procedural vote in UN Security Council on whether a discussion on the issue was required, reports the Times of India.

Financial news

Current account deficit likely to further widen in second half: Elevated global commodity prices, higher domestic demand, and growing uncertainty surrounding capital inflows may widen India’s current account deficit further, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22, reports IANS.

Eco Survey: 4.75 crore additional persons joined the workforce in two years: Between 2018 and 2020, about 4.75 crore additional persons joined the workforce in India, which is about three times more than the employment created, according to the Economic Survey reports IANS.

Pakistan

US blocks Pakistan ambassador Masood Khan’s appointment over ‘possible terror links’: The United States has blocked the appointment of the next Pakistan ambassador, Masood Khan, over possible terror links. US Congressman Scott Perry wrote to US President Joe Biden, to reject him as the next ambassador, reports India Today.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh cops get death penalty ex-military officer murder: Bangladesh has sentenced two police officers to death for the murder of a former military major that cast a spotlight on extrajudicial killings by the nation’s security forces, reports Al Zajeera.

Afghanistan

Joe Biden demands Taliban to free last US hostage in Afghanistan: US President Joe Biden has called on the Taliban to “immediately release” the man believed to be its last American hostage, withholding any hope of recognizing the militants’ rule in Afghanistan until he is free, reports NDTV.

Sri Lanka

Nepal vultures get a boost at their own restaurant: Entrepreneur Dhan Bahadur Chaudhary established the country’s first vulture restaurant on the outskirts of Chitwan National Park, with the help of NGO Bird Conservation Nepal to bring back their dwindling population, reports News Click.

On a lighter note…

Karan Johar releases poster of Madhuri Dixit’s new web series: The filmmaker announced Madhuri Dixit’s upcoming web series called The Fame Game. The series will release on February 25.

Sara Ali Khan enjoys snowfall in Kashmir: The actress, along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her friend is vacationing in Kashmir. Watch the video below:





Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her ‘maal’ Akshay Kumar: Author Twinkle Khanna is in awe of her husband Akshay Kumar’s looks. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of him from one of their holidays and wrote: Apna maal (our item) Ageing like whiskey in a charred wood barrel. Do you agree?,” reports Mid-day.

