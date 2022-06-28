Modi, Sheikh Mohamed discuss strategic ties binding UAE and India

He said he looks forward to working more in the coming period to enhance bilateral ties in all domains…reports Asian Lite News

The Indian Prime Minister offered his condolences to the UAE President and people on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, recalling his generous humanitarian values and the progress witnessed in the Emirati-Indian ties at all levels.

Modi congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on assuming the presidency of the UAE, wishing him success in leading his country and achieving more progress and development.

In turn, the UAE President extended thanks for the warm feelings of the Indian Prime Minister towards the UAE and wished stability and prosperity for the people of India. He also highlighted the strategic ties binding the UAE and India and their joint keenness on developing them into wider horizons.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hailed the Indian community’s contribution to the development, building and progress of the UAE since its establishment. He also praised its role to boost cultural and economic bonds between the two friendly countries and peoples, as well as the considerable contribution of all communities residing in the UAE from fraternal countries.

The two sides tackled bilateral relations in light of the overall strategic cooperation and comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries in the best interest of their peoples.

I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of coming to welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him. @MohamedBinZayed pic.twitter.com/8hdHHGiR0z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2022

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, along with a number of ministers; officials, and the accompanying delegation of the Indian Prime Minister.

