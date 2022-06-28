Modi to visit UAE today

After attending the G7 summit held in Schloss Elmau, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday…reports Asian Lite News

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, “Interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community program in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity.”

PM Modi will pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler.

He will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE. This will be PM Modi’s first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

In a first working session on Sunday, the heads of state and government of the G7 discussed global economic issues.

On the second day of the summit in Elmau, the main focus of the G7 heads of state and government remained continued support for Ukraine as the leaders of the G7 nations, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held discussions on the impact of Russia’s war on food and energy supplies including the global economy.

Expressing his gratitude towards Chancellor Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, and the government further, Prime Minister Modi hailed India-Germany ties.

“I thank the people of Germany, Chancellor Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, and the German Government for their hospitality during the entire visit. I am confident India-Germany friendship will scale newer heights in the times to come,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

India is among a select group of countries with which Germany has such a unique biennial dialogue mechanism for the government of both countries to coordinate across a spectrum of bilateral matters.

