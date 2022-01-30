The Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, called the negotiations between Moeed and Muttaqi “constructive”….reports Asian Lite News

Visiting Pakistani National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf held talks with Taliban officials in Kabul and discussed various topics, including the formation of a joint working committee for the economic growth of the two nations.

The meeting was held on Saturday between the Pakistani delegation led by the NSA and high-ranking Taliban officials, including Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi, reports TOLO News.

“The Islamic Emirate held talks over different issues such as politics, trade, the economy, transit and the extension of bilateral relations,” the Taliban’s deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani said.

The Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, called the negotiations between Moeed and Muttaqi “constructive”.

“Moeed Yusuf called on Afghan acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah (Abdul) Salam Hanafi and discussed strengthening of Pakistan- Afghanistan brotherly relations to promote trade, transit, connectivity,” Khan said on Twitter.

Pak NSA meets Taliban officials in Kabul Pic credits @ambmansoorkhan

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that during the meeting, Muttaqi asked Yusuf to provide additional facilities for Afghan traders, Khaama News reported.

“Afghanistan’s transit routes with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan have been opened and we expect you to provide facilities for our traders,” the statement quoted Muttaqi as saying to the NSA.

On his part, Yusuf reiterated the Pakistan government’s commitment to provide further facilities for the movement of people in the crossing points of Torkham and Chaman.

There were reports earlier that the NSA would discuss about the recent tensions surrounding the Durand Line, the de-facto border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

But there was no official confirmation on this from either the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul nor the the government in Islamabad.

Following several delays, Moeed finally arrived in Kabul on Saturday. He is the third senior Pakistan official to visit Afghanistan since the Taliban came into power in August last year.

Pakistan is yet to recognise the Taliban regime.

ALSO READ: Afghan airports resume operations

Advertisements

