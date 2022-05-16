The leaders wished Sheikh Mohamed success in carrying the great trust and working for the good and welfare of his people and the world at large, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

Leaders from across the world continue to convey their congratulatory messages to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and condolences on passing away of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The world leaders and their accompanying delegations also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the precious trust placed in him by the Federal Supreme Council so as to continue the journey of the founding fathers for further development and progress.

They wished Sheikh Mohamed success in carrying the great trust and working for the good and welfare of his people and the world at large.

The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President of the UAE.

“While it is under sorrowful circumstances, I offer my sincere and warmest congratulations on your appointment as President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” the message reads.

“I look forward to the continuation of the strong and historic bonds between our two countries and peoples,” it adds.

India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who visited the UAE to offer condolences on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed, also conveyed his best wishes to Sheikh Mohamed on being elected as the third President of the UAE. Vice President said that under his care and leadership, the two countries will continue to take forward their historic and comprehensive strategic relationship in new and diverse areas.

Vice President Naidu was accompanied by the Ambassador of India to the UAE, Secretary to the Vice President, Joint Secretary (Gulf) and other senior officials of the Government of India.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election and said that he stands ready to work with the new president to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

He explained that, since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, the UAE and China have advanced their relations comprehensively and deeply.

The two countries have witnessed fruitful practical cooperation in various fields, in addition to remarkable results in the joint efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to the deepening of their friendship, the Chinese President noted.

Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Mohammed congratulated Sheikh Mohamed and the people of the UAE on his election as President of the UAE. Shaikh Mohammad thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for his sincere feelings, wishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people all progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohamed also received condolences from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

He also received condolences from His Highness Sayyid Asa’ad bin Tarik Al Said, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan of Oman; His Royal Highness Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; His Royal Highness Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud etc.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received condolences from a number kings, president and heads of government of a number of friendly including Felipe VI of Spain; Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany; Joko Widodo, president of Indonesia; Macky Sall, President of Senegal; Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Maldives; Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan; Isaac Herzog, President of Israel; Uhuru Kenyatta, Present of Kenya etc.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also accepted condolences from Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States; Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) etc.

‘New journey full of achievements and hopes’

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, embarks on a new historic journey full of achievements and ambitions.

In a message of congratulations on the occasion of the election of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said:” Nations are built and flourished by the hands of men…my brother, my leader and my master, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of UAE, ……..my guardian, we pledge allegiance to you and pledge to listen and obey completely.” ”Under your leadership, we embark on a new historical path full of achievements and hopes,” he added.

