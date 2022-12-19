Qatar Emir Lauds WC Success

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said Qatar World Cup provided an opportunity for the people from different parts of the world to learn about the “richness of our culture and the originality of our values.”…reports Asian Lite News

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said that Qatar has fulfilled its promise to organise an exceptional championship as the first FIFA World Cup hosted by the Arab country came to a close on Sunday with Lionel Messi-led Argentina winning the title.

Sheikh Tamim expressed hope that the success made by the country in hosting the tournament will be a motive for giving more towards the service and progress to Qatar.

The Emir wrapped a robe around Lionel Messi on stage next to the FIFA World Cup trophy after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final.

“I congratulate the Argentine national team for winning the Qatar World Cup 2022, and also the French national team, and I thank all the teams for their wonderful play, and the fans who enthusiastically encouraged them.”

“In conclusion, we have fulfilled our promise to organise an exceptional championship from the Arab countries, which provided an opportunity for the peoples of the world to learn about the richness of our culture and the originality of our values,” Sheikh Tamim tweeted.

The Emir also thanked the International Federation of Football Associations for the “constructive cooperation” in organising the tournament. “I hope that the success we have achieved in hosting the tournament will be a motive for providing more service and upliftment to our dear country.”

“With the end of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, I extend my thanks to all those who contributed from the fans, volunteers, individuals, institutions and ministries to the success of the tournament and showing it, the State of Qatar and the Arab world in an honourable way to millions of viewers around the world,” he added.

National Day

Meanwhile, the Emir congratulated the people and residents of Qatar on the occasion of Qatar National Day which coincided with the final match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“We congratulate our people and residents on this good land on the occasion of our National Day, which this year coincides with a festive atmosphere with Qatar’s guests from all over the world at the end of an exceptional world football tournament. Every year, Qatar is in glory and elevation, and may God keep our country safe, secure and stable,” he said.

Closing ceremony

The closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was held Sunday at Lusail Iconic Stadium ahead of the final match between Argentina and France, featuring impressive shows that blended Qatar’s heritage with its modernity and development.

During the ceremony, the State of Qatar thanked and bid farewell to the whole world after hosting an exceptional, unique, record-breaking and indelible World Cup tournament.

The ceremony featured songs of the World Cup official soundtrack that celebrated the convergence of the peoples of the world over the course of the tournament that continued for 29 days. Davido and Aisha performed ‘Hayya Hayya’, Ozuna and Gims sang Arheboo, and Balqees, Rahma Riad, Manal, Nora Fatehi sang ‘Light the Sky’.

The closing ceremony began with Qatari artist Dana’s rendition of ‘What A Wonderful World’, followed by a poem by Tamim Al Barghouti that celebrated bringing peoples together to celebrate football despite cultural differences.

The 12-minute ceremony witnessed the lighting of 32 balls resembling celestial bodies decorated with the flags of the countries that participated in the World Cup. Two balls remained to symbolize the finalists France and Argentina.

Later in the night, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was likely the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker’s World Cup dreams turn into reality following a 4-2 win over France in penalties.

Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.

Argentina won its third World Cup, and its first since 1986.

