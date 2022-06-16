Russia continues to slash gas supply to Europe



He made the remark at a joint press conference in Kiev with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

reports Asian Lite

Russian gas giant Gazprom has announced that it will shut down another turbine engine on the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline, thus significantly reducing the amount of gas delivery to Europe.



“As Germany’s Siemens, the manufacturer of the gas turbine engines, failed to provide the overhaul service in time, Gazprom decided to stop the second engine at the Portovaya compressor station due to its technical condition,” the company said on Telegram.



The daily output of the Portovaya compressor station from 1:30 a.m. Thursday Moscow Time (2230 GMT Wednesday) will be no more than 67 million cubic meters, sharply down from 100 million, Gazprom was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.



Citing the same reason, Gazprom said on Tuesday that the amount of gas supply via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would be cut from 167 million cubic meters per day to 100 million.



Completed in 2011, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline connects Vyborg City in northwestern Russia and Germany via the Baltic seabed. To relax its overload, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was finished in 2021 but has been halted since Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union (EU) to impose a seventh package of sanctions against Russia due to its continued war against Kiev.



He made the remark at a joint press conference in Kiev with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

“The war continues, so a seventh package of sanctions is needed,” the President said.

He believes sanctions should be imposed on all Russian officials and judges who are working on repression.



“Sanctions are also needed against companies that are helping the Russian state in one way or another, whether in the military sphere or in suppressing democracy,” Zelensky said.



He also insisted that the EU should completely abandon Russian energy resources.



“The EU must work for its own benefit to completely eliminate Russian energy resources. This is a fundamental security issue for all.”



Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has already signed a letter to the EU setting out Ukraine’s vision for the seventh package of sanctions.

