Saudi crown prince, Scholz discuss relations

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday received German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Jeddah, who was in the Kingdom at the beginning of a two-day tour of the Gulf region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, held at Al-Salam Palace, Prince Mohammed welcomed the German chancellor to the Kingdom and conveyed greetings from King Salman, while Scholz expressed his happiness to visit the country and meet with the crown prince.

The two sides reviewed aspects of Saudi-German relations and areas of partnership between the two countries, in addition to discussing prospects for bilateral cooperation and opportunities for its development in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

During the reception, the latest regional and international developments were discussed, as well as efforts to achieve international stability and peace. They also exchanged views on a number of issues and issues of common concern.

The crown prince and the German chancellor also met with business delegations from Saudi Arabia and Germany.

Prince Mohammed then hosted a working lunch for the German chancellor.

Scholz, who will return to Berlin on Sunday evening after also visiting the UAE and Qatar, is accompanied by a large delegation that includes representatives of several economic sectors.

