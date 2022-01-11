The committee reviewed the different roles and efforts of the Department to provide adequate housing for every citizen…reports Asian Lite News

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs and Public Utilities of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, reviewed the housing plans for the citizens of Sharjah, in light of the continuous work undertaken by the Department of Housing in the Government of Sharjah.

During its visit to the Department of Housing at its headquarters in Sharjah, the committee reviewed the different roles and efforts of the Department to provide adequate housing for every citizen.

The committee received Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Head of the Department of Housing, accompanied by Laila Khalfan, Director of Requests Department, Abdullah Al Ansari, Director of Government Communication Department, and a number of officials.

The visit comes in the context of discussing the housing department’s policy during the next session, which is scheduled to be held on the twentieth of January.

At the beginning of the meeting, Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Head of the Department, welcomed the members of the Council from the Public Utilities Committee, stressing the Department’s endeavour to enhance harmony with the Council, which represents the community of Sharjah, in order to achieve the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to be citizen’s voice.

Al Tunaiji indicated that the Department of Housing is pleased to receive and cooperate permanently and constructively with the committee to achieve the public interest, expressing his appreciation for the role of the Council and its keenness to allocate a public session during its third regular session of the tenth legislative term to discuss housing policies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

While Obaid Awad Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Public Utilities Committee, indicated the committee’s keenness, within the Council’s work, to give importance to the issue of housing, as it represents one of the main pillars of the stability of the Emirati family and coincides with the keenness of the Ruler of Sharjah, to provide an adequate houses for every family, which enhances family cohesion, in addition to the fact that housing is one of the priorities of the Sharjah government in achieving the prosperity and stability of citizens and a decent life for them.

