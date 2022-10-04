Sharjah Ruler stresses importance of census

Sheikh Sultan explained that he works to meet people’s needs, pointing out that their requirements are being hastened, yet there are other matters that His Highness alone cannot speed up their implementation…reports Asian Lite News

Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi stressed that the census is a critical procedure for it helps His Highness connect with the community and collect data on all government departments and entities.

Sheikh Sultan pointed out that the upcoming census in Sharjah will help him conduct careful studies that will lead to wise decisions and thriving projects.

He stated, during a telephone interview on “Direct Line” programme via Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), that there is no plan set in motion without careful studies to avoid future regression and questionable usefulness.

Sheikh Sultan indicated that Sharjah is distributed among municipalities, explaining that Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) represents all the government departments of the emirate, Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) observes the departments and the SEC’s decisions, and His Highness is the link between the two sides.

The Ruler of Sharjah made it plain that he will deal with every coherent “national social unit” to ensure that its members have good health, a steady source of income, and are in no need of anyone’s assistance. God willing, His Highness elaborated, these things are simple with diligence, will, and forethought.

Sheikh Sultan explained that he works to meet people’s needs, pointing out that their requirements are being hastened, yet there are other matters that His Highness alone cannot speed up their implementation.

The Ruler added that he wants the citizens to have faith in God, commit to worshipping The Almighty, adhere to human values, preserve the heritage of the ancestors, and preserve the land from pollutants, stressing that these demands are not only the demands of His Highness, but the orders of God Almighty.

