Sisi calls for innovative ideas to boost climate action

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, urged leaders participating in the Middle East Green Initiative Summit to put forward innovative ideas and constructive proposals that would contribute to bolstering climate action in ‘’our countries” in the context of the principle of implementation.

I am confident that our meeting today will come up with results that will demonstrate our rigorous commitment to climate action across all levels for the benefit of the coming generations of the Arab region and the entire world,” said President El-Sisi during his opening speech at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit.

He added that the launch of this initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, around a year ago, came to address one of the necessary aspects in climate action in our Arab world and in the Middle East region, which both suffer more than anywhere else from the negative impacts of climate change on the quality of agricultural land, the fertility of its soil, in addition to the steady rise of temperature, water scarcity and drought.

‘’The large number of countries which joined this initiative since its launch, might be testimony to the seriousness our countries in the Arab region accord to efforts to combat climate change, either in terms of reducing emissions and the transition to renewable energy or in taking vigorous measures to adapt to the negative impacts of climate change. The two aspects constitute the core of this initiative. In Egypt, for example, we were able to take broad steps toward the transition to renewable energy, either solar, wind or hydrogen energy. Currently, we are launching ambitious projects in the area of clean transport.”

With regard to adaptation, he noted that Egypt has succeeded to achieve tangible successes in the sustainable management of water resources. The document of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which was updated in accordance with the Paris Agreement, includes a number of ambitious goals for adaptation in the sectors of agriculture, the protection of coastal areas and sustainable urban development.

‘’And just like Egypt, all countries in our Arab region are exerting similar efforts in this context. Our region’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the UNFCCC this year in Egypt, and next year in the United Arab Emirates, is good proof of the role our countries have assumed at the level of international climate action and their commitment to the implementation of climate pledges,” he further added.

