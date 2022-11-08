‘World must unite to tackle climate change’

UAE is a responsible energy supplier, and will continue to play that role as we pursue a transition to alternate resources and technologies, said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has emphasised the importance of international cooperation to tackle climate change for the sake of future generations at the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Speaking during the opening session of the Leaders’ Summit at COP27, in the presence of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt and other world leaders, President Sheikh Mohamed said UAE is a responsible energy supplier, and will continue to play that role as we pursue a transition to alternate resources and technologies.

The UAE President stressed the need for the international community to collaborate on finding practical climate action solutions, telling the assembled audience they are meeting at a critical time for our planet and our future generations.

“We have only one planet, ladies and gentlemen, and with that in mind, it is imperative that we partner and work together in a spirit of determination and optimism to address this common challenge through climate action. We look at this as an opportunity for innovation, and a chance to find new solutions and diversify our economy,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

The President spoke of the UAE’s position as a responsible energy provider, with a realistic view of the present as it invests in the future.

“By virtue of our geology, the oil and gas we have in the UAE is among the least carbon-intensive in the world. Nevertheless, we will continue to work towards reducing carbon emissions in the sector,” he said.

He reiterated the UAE’s support for efforts to accelerate the global energy transition and enable sustainable economic growth, highlighting recent initiatives such as the Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy agreement signed between the UAE and the US.

“The UAE became the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement, committing to its requirement to cut carbon emissions across all areas of our economy. The Emirates then went on to announce the UAE Net-Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative,” he highlighted.

He concluded by thanking Egypt for its efforts in hosting COP27 and extended an open invitation for everyone to continue collaboration towards finding and implementing practical solutions when the UAE hosts COP28 in 2023 at Expo City Dubai, emphasising the importance of ongoing cooperation and communication within the international community.

“As we prepare to host COP28, we increasingly focus on supporting the implementation of recommendations from previous conferences, and we are working to complete the first global stocktake of emission pledges under the Paris Agreement. Moving forward, we will support efforts to organise a global dialogue to expedite progress in implementing the agreement by 2030,” he said.

Sheikh Mohamed said UAE wants to bring everyone on the same page to collectively drive an organised and effective transition in the global energy sector with a “realistic, pragmatic, ambitious, and economically feasible plan.”

Met world leaders

President Sheikh Mohamed has met with a number of heads of state and officials on the sidelines of the COP27 conference. He held talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Senegal President Macky Sall, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak; and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

Discussions between Sheikh Mohamed and the other COP27 participants covered a number of topics, including the importance of international cooperation and collaboration to find practical climate change solutions that enable sustainable development for all, state news agency WAM reported.

He visited the pavilions of the Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, where he met with Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

The tour also included the pavilions of the United Nations and the UAE, where he met with the staff of the country’s pavilion representing various authorities, which are showcasing several clean energy and environmental action initiatives.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]